Asia Markets Mostly Lower After Wall Street Logs Worst Week for the Year

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia Pacific markets were largely lower on Monday after major indexes on Wall Street recorded their worst week for 2023.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded 1.18% lower, while the Nikkei 225 fell 0.18%. The Topix however, rose marginally.

In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.2%, while the Kosdaq also traded 0.22% down.

Chinese markets were also lower, with the Shenzhen Component down 0.68%, and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.35%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.78%, while the Hang Seng Tech index saw a larger loss at 1.39% down.

Investors will be watching key economic developments across Asia. Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda is expected to speak to the upper house on Monday. Japan will also release its unemployment numbers later in the week.

India will release its quarterly gross domestic product numbers on Tuesday.

On Friday, U.S. stocks fell sharply as the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed a stronger-than-expected increase in prices last month.

The S&P 500 was down 2.7%, marking its worst week since Dec. 9. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 3.0% this week — its fourth straight losing week. The Nasdaq Composite closed 3.3% lower, notching its second negative week in three.

Fed's Mester says rates need to go above 5% to quell inflation

Interest rates need to go even higher for inflation to come down, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Friday.

"I see that we're going to have to bring interest rates above 5%," she told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Squawk Box" interview. "We'll figure out how much above. That's going to depend on how the economy evolves over time. But I do think we have to be somewhat above 5% and hold there for a time in order to get inflation on a sustainable downward path to 2%."

Mester made news recently when she revealed that she was among a small group of Fed officials who, at the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 Federal Open Market Committee, wanted a half percentage point rate hike rather than the quarter-point move the panel approved.

China Renaissance says Bao Fan is cooperating with a government probe

Missing Chinese investment banker Bao Fan is cooperating with a government investigation, his firm China Renaissance said in a filing Sunday.

"The Board has become aware that Mr. Bao is currently cooperating in an investigation being carried out by certain authorities in the People's Republic of China," the company said, noting its business operations remain normal.

China Renaissance's Hong Kong-listed shares have plunged 29% since the firm said on Feb. 16 it was unable to reach Bao. He is the company's controlling shareholder, chief executive officer and founder, among other roles.

Asia week ahead: Growth, inflation and purchasing managers' index readings

Regional readings for purchasing managers' index, Japan's industrial production and Australia's gross domestic product will be some of the major economic events taking place this week.

New Zealand is slated to report its fourth quarter retail sales on Monday while Taiwan observes Peace Memorial Day until Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Japan is scheduled to release its industrial output and retail sales while Australia will announce its current account for the fourth quarter.

India will also report its gross domestic product for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Overnight, U.S. consumer confidence for February will be released as well.

South Korea's market will be closed on March 1 to observe the Independence Movement Day.

On Wednesday, China's National Bureau of Statistics will release its government reading of purchasing managers' index after it showed a return to growth of 50.1 in January.

Australia will release its inflation reading and the gross domestic product for the fourth quarter. Economists polled by Reuters are expecting to see growth of a seasonally adjusted 2.8% on an annualized basis.

Indonesia will also announce its February consumer price index, which is expected to rise to 5.42% from a previous reading of 5.28%, according to a Reuters poll.

On Thursday, fourth quarter trade data from New Zealand will be released as well as South Korea's industrial output and retail sales. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for South Korea is also scheduled to be released.

On Friday, Japan's unemployment rate for January is expected to come in at 2.5% for January, according to a Reuters poll. Tokyo's consumer price index for all items except for fresh food is expected to have risen 3.3% for January.

Investors need to 'control what they can control,' says Baird

The market is currently experiencing the effects of "too much good news at once," according to Baird analyst Ross Mayfield. With inflation remaining hot and the Federal Reserve expected to continue rate hikes, Mayfield advises investors to "control what [they] can control."

"First, automate things: dollar cost averaging (investing across regularly scheduled intervals) is a great avenue to find outperformance in volatile/sideways markets," wrote Mayfield in a Friday note.

"Second, revisit your allocation to ensure you're well diversified and on-plan."

Stocks wrap up worst week of the year

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, wrapping up their worst week of 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 336 points, or 1.0%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 1.0% and 1.7%, respectively. The Dow fell as much as 510 points, or 1.54%, earlier in the trading session.

