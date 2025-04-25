Money Report

From mining giants to Big Oil, major players are jumping on the ‘white hydrogen' bandwagon
Investor interest in the nascent sector has been intensifying, fueling optimism initially driven by research startups and junior exploration companies.
Chinese factories are stopping production and looking for new markets as U.S. tariffs bite
Chinese manufacturers are pausing production and turning to new markets as the impact of U.S. tariffs sets in, according to companies and analysts.
CNBC Daily Open: Trump's ‘America First' might leave the U.S. behind
An “America First” policy, ironically, may encourage other countries to leave the U.S. behind, far from the pole position.
Asia-Pacific markets muted as investors assess China's promises to support industries
China’s Finance Minister Lan Fo’an said the country will “adopt more proactive macroeconomic policies to promote the realization of the expected growth target.”
Stock futures tick lower as investors brace for a busy earnings week: Live updates
Investors are looking to the busiest period of the first-quarter earnings season, which will see more than 180 S&P 500 companies set to report results.