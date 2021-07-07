Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

Didi Removed From China's WeChat and Alipay Apps for New Users in Another Big Blow

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

Florence Lo | Reuters
  • Didi's main app has been removed from Tencent's WeChat messaging service and Ant Group's Alipay, in another blow to the Chinese ride-hailing company.
  • WeChat, which boasts over 1 billion users, and Alipay, which has over 900 million, are so-called super-apps.
  • On Sunday, authorities ordered app stores in China to remove Didi for download.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

GUANGZHOU, China — Didi's main app has been removed from Tencent's WeChat messaging service and Ant Group's Alipay, in another blow to the Chinese ride-hailing company.

Money Report

markets 10 mins ago

Binance CEO Says ‘Compliance Is a Journey' as World's Largest Crypto Exchange Faces Growing Crackdown

finance 17 mins ago

Visa Says Crypto Linked Card Usage Tops $1 Billion in First Half of 2021

WeChat, which boasts over 1 billion users, and Alipay, which has over 900 million, are so-called super-apps. That means users can open and use other apps, like Didi, without leaving Alipay or WeChat.

But the main Didi service has been removed as a shortcut from WeChat and searching for the app no longer yields any results.

In Alipay, which is run by Alibaba affiliate Ant Group, searching for Didi also returned no results.

If a user previously opened and used Didi within Alipay or WeChat, or saved the Didi mini-program, they can still continue to use the ride-hailing service within the super-apps.

Alipay and WeChat are critical portals to connect services with users because an individual does not need to download every app they want to use. Instead, they can access them through Alipay and WeChat — both apps already have a huge user base.

The moves come after Chinese regulators opened a cybersecurity review into Didi, just days after its more than $4.4 billion public listing in the U.S.

On Sunday, authorities ordered app stores in China to remove the ride-hailing service for download. Existing users can continue to use the app.

WeChat and Alipay are not technically app stores. It's not clear how long after the Sunday order from regulators that WeChat and Alipay removed the Didi mini-program from being searchable.

Didi, Tencent and Ant Group did not respond to a request for comment.

Cramer questions why anyone would buy a Chinese IPO ever again after Didi debacle

JPMorgan picks its favorite Chinese stocks on everything from hydrogen to EV batteries

Cathie Wood bought shares of this recent China IPO every day last week

Didi said this week that the removal of its app from stores will hurt its revenue.

Shares of the company tanked nearly 20% on Tuesday as a result of the regulatory action.

The crackdown on the ride-hailing firm continues Beijing's aggressive action against China's technology giants from the cancelling of the $34.5 billion Ant Group IPO last year to the $2.8 billion antitrust fine of Alibaba.

Regulators on Tuesday said they will step up supervision of Chinese firms listed overseas, particularly around data security and cross-border data flows.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsChinaTechnologyMobilecybersecurity
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us