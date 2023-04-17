Watch Live: SpaceX Attempts First Orbital Launch of Its Towering Starship Rocket

This is CNBC's live blog following the first orbital launch attempt of SpaceX's Starship rocket on Monday.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Elon Musk's SpaceX is attempting to launch its towering Starship rocket to space for the first time Monday from a private facility in Texas along the Gulf Coast. The current launch target is 9:20 a.m. ET.

It's the culmination of several years of regulatory work and technological tests. Company leadership has repeatedly stressed the experimental nature of the launch. SpaceX had hoped to conduct the first orbital Starship launch as early as summer 2021, but delays in development and FAA approval pushed back the timeline.

Starship is designed to carry cargo and people beyond Earth and is critical to NASA's plan to return astronauts to the moon. Two years ago, SpaceX won a nearly $3 billion contract from NASA to use Starship as a crewed lunar lander. That would see Starship be used for as part of NASA's Artemis moon program, delivering astronauts to the lunar surface from the agency's SLS rocket and Orion capsule.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Watch the run-up to the launch below and follow along for live updates from South Texas.

SpaceX's live stream has started

SpaceX has started its live stream of the launch. You can watch it above or on YouTube.

So far the stream features a slate of slow-moving star graphics and the company's logo, with futuristic music in the background.

— Sara Salinas

Musk corporate synergies

Here at the SpaceX press site, a bit of Elon Musk's corporate synergies are on display: The internet service is powered by the company's Starlink satellites — and the login for the Wi-Fi is a Twitter reference.

— Michael Sheetz

An hour to launch

It's an hour to launch, based on current targets.

SpaceX has a 150-minute window to get Starship off the ground today, which began at 8 a.m. ET and goes until 10:30 a.m. ET.

— Michael Sheetz

Enthusiasts and VIPs gather to watch

Michael Sheetz | CNBC

South Padre Island and Brownsville, a pair of small cities on the furthest southern border of Texas, are teeming with SpaceX enthusiasts and VIPs who have come to witness the launch in person. As always with a new rocket, a debut launch can easily feature multiple false starts and delays of days or weeks.

— Michael Sheetz

NASA's high-altitude imagery aircraft arrives

One of the space agency's WB-57 aircraft has begun circling above the launch site. NASA uses the WB-57 in a variety of ways, but it often captures video and imagery of rocket launches and spacecraft re-entering.

— Michael Sheetz

Press assembles on South Padre Island

Michael Sheetz | CNBC

I'm sitting in some temporary bleachers with other members of the press near the amphitheater on the southern tip of South Padre Island, with a clear view of Starship on the launch pad about five miles away.

For reference, the press site at NASA's Kennedy Space Center is a little over three miles away from the launchpads in Florida.

— Michael Sheetz

Musk lowers expectations

In a discussion on Twitter Spaces on Sunday evening, Elon Musk repeatedly called for low expectations for this Starship launch, saying it would be a success simply to not "blow up the launch pad" and reach orbit.

Musk also noted that for Monday's attempt, the launch is "more likely to scrub," meaning postpone, "than fly."

— Michael Sheetz

SpaceX begins loading propellant, targeting 9:20 a.m. ET launch

With roughly 90 minutes to go until launch, SpaceX is about to begin loading the Super Heavy booster with liquid oxygen and liquid methane, the propellants the company uses to fuel the rocket's engines. In total, the rocket is filled with more than 10 million pounds of propellant.

The company is targeting an 8:20 a.m. CT / 9:20 a.m. ET launch.

The Starship team is go for prop load. Now targeting 8:20 a.m. CT→ https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/8oRkmzwRRf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 17, 2023

— Michael Sheetz

An experimental but crucial flight

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday issued SpaceX with the launch license the company needed to perform the flight, which represents the first time it tries to fly Starship to space. Company leadership has previously stressed the experimental nature of the launch, with SpaceX working for the past several years to build up to this attempt.

SpaceX has not disclosed how much it has spent on the Starship program to date, but Musk previously estimated that he expects it will cost the company about $5 billion to complete.

— Michael Sheetz