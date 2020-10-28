AHL Pushes Start of Hockey Season to February

The American Hockey League announced Wednesday it will delay the start of its season until February.

The league, which includes the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, said the Board of Governors approved moving the start date to February 5, 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

AHL officials are working with all 31 teams to monitor local coronavirus development and guidelines as it tries to determine how to move forward with the season from February on.

The league was forced to end last season early in March at the beginning of the pandemic.