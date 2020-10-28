AHL

AHL Pushes Start of Hockey Season to February

Hartford Wolfpack vs Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Gregory Vasil

The American Hockey League announced Wednesday it will delay the start of its season until February.

The league, which includes the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, said the Board of Governors approved moving the start date to February 5, 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

AHL officials are working with all 31 teams to monitor local coronavirus development and guidelines as it tries to determine how to move forward with the season from February on.

Sports

uconn basketball 9 hours ago

UConn Men's Basketball December Schedule Is Released

MLB 17 hours ago

Justin Turner Returns to Field for Dodgers' Celebration, Takes Off Mask After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The league was forced to end last season early in March at the beginning of the pandemic.

This article tagged under:

AHLBridgeport Sound TigersHartford Wolf Pack
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us