Beardsley Zoo Reopening June 1

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport is planning to reopen on June 1, the zoo announced Tuesday.

There will be two sessions each day allowing for 50 percent capacity in each session. The first is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A second session is from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Zoo will close from 12 to 1 p.m. for cleaning each day.

The zoo is putting into place a number of changes and protocols (according to a press release from Beardsley Zoo):

Masks must be worn by all guests, except for those ages two and under

Social distancing must be observed, with six-foot distancing between family groups

Tickets must be purchased online in a contactless system: links will be provided on the website and social media before opening

A one-way loop around the Zoo is identified by signs to keep cross traffic at a minimum

Restrooms will be monitored and cleaned throughout the day

An online app will allow food orders for pick-up through a side window. Limited menu items. Guests may bring their own food

No stroller or wheelchair rentals are available. Guests are asked to bring their own

All buildings at the zoo will be closed with the exception of restrooms, which matches the state's requirements allowing zoos to open outdoor spaces but not indoor exhibit spaces.

“The safety of our guests, staff and animals is our number one priority,” Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said in a statement. “We’ve missed our guests and look forward to welcoming everyone back with confidence that we can all enjoy being outdoors and enjoying the beauty of animals and nature once again.”

“We ask for everyone’s patience as we work through our new requirements in an unprecedented environment,” he added.

Ticket prices will be reduced for the time being with prices of $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors age 62 and over. Children under three will be free.