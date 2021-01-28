Central Connecticut State University

Central Connecticut State University to Forego Spring Football Season

Central Connecticut State University will not take part in the Spring 2021 Northeast Conference football season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We believe it is in the best interest of our University and football program to forego football competition this spring," interim Director of Athletics Tom Pincince said in a statement posted on the CCSU website.

"This decision was not an easy one, and we realize our student-athletes, coaches, and fans may be disappointed. To ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes and to best prepare for Fall 2021, our team will partake in their traditional spring practice, with the goal of entering the Fall 2021 season prepared to compete for another NEC title," Pincince said.

The school said the decision was made after consulting with the university's administration and football coaching staff and the team will continue to abide by all health and safety protocols during the spring practice season, including Covid-19 testing and screening within all its athletics' programs.

The last time the Blue Devils competed in football was Fall 2019. The Fall 2020 season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are making this decision in the best interest of our student-athletes, the University and our football program as a whole," head coach Ryan McCarthy said in a statement. "Now we can focus solely on returning to spring practice and preparing for the Fall 2021 season and meeting our goal of winning another NEC title in the fall.  We're excited to get started and looking forward to getting to work."

