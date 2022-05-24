Conn. 7-Day Rolling Positivity Rate Continues on Downward Trend

It's not much, but it's the second day in a row that Connecticut's seven-day rolling positivity rate was down from the previous day.

The positivity rate is at 12.13% Tuesday. On Monday, the positivity rate was at 12.3%, which was nearly a two percent drop from Friday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 8,295

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 68,412

➡️% Positive: 12.13%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 380 (+19)



Full data available: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 24, 2022

According to the governor's office, 68,412 tests have been reported in the last seven days, and 8.295 were positive.

There are currently 380 hospitalizations, which is an increase of 19, state officials said. The most recent number of deaths in the state is 10,922.

