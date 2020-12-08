Conn. Prepares for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Cases of coronavirus in Connecticut continue to rise and the state's positivity rate is now up to 6.6%, but the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine could soon be arriving to our state.

CVS is already hiring additional pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians across the country to bulk up their vaccine support team.

This coincides with Governor Ned Lamont signing an Executive Order yesterday to allow licensed pharmacists to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The expectation is 16,000 doses will go to hospital workers next week here in Connecticut.

Sixteen-thousand more will go to nursing homes the week after next.

The governor signed an executive order Monday that expands who will be allowed to administer the vaccine.

"We'll be ordering on a weekly basis. And our estimates are that by early to mid-January there will have been enough vaccine distributed through our nursing homes and long-term care to get that first dose to all residents and staff in those facilities," said Conn. Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

The state is hoping that by next year, 90 to 95 percent of residents will choose to get the shots when they are available.

In the meantime, officials are encouraging everyone to continue to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

When the number of COVID-19 cases peaked in Connecticut in April, the highest number of reported cases was among 50- to 59-year-olds, but as cases continue to climb back up cases among 20- to 29-year-olds are piling up much faster.

"We've got a little bit longer to go, but help is on the way we've got to stick together," Gov. Lamont said.

“I think the community is fatigued and the weather is working against us," added Infectious Diseases Dr. Manisha Juthani.

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

Doctors said December is a high risk month and they recommend you only gather with the people you live with to prevent the virus from spreading.