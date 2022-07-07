Connecticut Inmate Dies of COVID-19: Officials

A 63-year-old man who was recently imprisoned has died of COVID-19, Dept. of Correction officials said.

The inmate was undergoing treatment for a terminal illness at a hospital since becoming imprisoned in February.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 back in February, and died on Wednesday, officials said.

DOC officials said every inmate admitted to the facility is quarantined for a 14-day period in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“On behalf of the Department of Corrections, I extend our deepest condolences to the individual’s family and loved ones,” said Commissioner Angel Quiros. “This death is yet another reminder that we must remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. As always, I encourage everyone to get vaccinated or receive a booster shot.”

The last inmate COVID-19 death was almost four months ago in mid-March. The man's death marks the 30th inmate death in Connecticut prisons.