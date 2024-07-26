West Haven's Savin Rock Festival kicks off with food, games and a star performance

“It looks really cool. There’s a lot of little kid rides for my sister.”

Kristiana Davis passed by the Savin Rock Festival setup in West Haven Friday with her grandmom and her little sister.

“It will probably be super fun because there’s not a really lot of like fairs during the summertime and it’s by the beach,” she said.

There was a lot of excitement along the boardwalk. Vendors were putting up their booths, food trucks were parked, and owners were prepping their meals and menus.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Wendy Camacho is from West Haven, and she and her mom were setting up their booth Blue Artesanias, where they sell handmade jewelry. It’s their third year at the festival.

“We’re gonna have music, concerts a lot of food,” she said, adding that they expect to have a lot of sales. They keep coming back each year because of the atmosphere.

“A lot of people to come here. It’s very nice, customers are very nice to us,” Camacho said.

Kenya Reddick agreed and said she might stop by Friday night.

“It’s excellent because we need things like this to get the community together and everyone getting along and things like that. So, this is a beautiful thing they’re doing,” Reddick said.

Mayor Dorinda Borer says that’s the goal; to create more positive experiences for the city.

“We got a lot of food trucks and just listening to the music, it’s always a positive vibe,” Borer said of the 42-year-old West Haven tradition. “We’ve been on a positive vibe course in West Haven and so it naturally fits right in. It weaves into the fabric of the community.”

They expect about 10,000 people over the weekend. Saturday is a full day of events including a pancake breakfast with the Rotary Club, photos for kids, games and the return of the “Great Bartender Race” fundraiser.

“We have crafts, we have fun for the children, we have carnival rides, and we have a fantastic musical lineup,” Borer said.

Cover bands for Journey, Foreigner and the Allman Brothers will perform, as well as a Connecticut rising star.

“On Saturday night is Nick Fradiani. So, not only is he an American Idol winner, he’s currently on Broadway playing Neil Diamond.”

His headlining performance will top off a fun filled weekend in West Haven.