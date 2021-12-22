Connecticut Puts New Student-Athlete Mask Policy on Hold

The state is holding off on a plan to allow vaccinated student-athletes to compete without a mask, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

Citing rising COVID-19 infection rates in Connecticut, a spokesperson for the governor says all student-athletes will continue to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

The new policy developed by the Department of Public Health and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference was supposed to go into effect Thursday.

The change in policy was criticized by some school districts concerned that only forcing unvaccinated students to wear masks would publicly identify their vaccination status and violate their privacy.

Both Ellington School and Vernon Schools sent letters to the Department of Public Health asking the agency to rethink the policy.

It is not clear if Wednesday's decision to keep the current policy requiring all student-athletes to wear masks is permanent.