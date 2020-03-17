Connecticut Schools Will Get Credit For Distance Learning Days

The state is amending the 180-day waiver for school districts now dealing with students at home rather than in class.

In a letter sent to school administrators on Tuesday, Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said updated CDC guidelines now suggest schools remain closed for 6 to 8 weeks.

He is urging school administrators to begin distance learning for students in their districts. Those school districts which do adhere to distance learning guidelines may end the school year at their regularly scheduled end date, according to Cardona.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued an order this weekend for all Connecticut schools to close to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

At that time, to help meet the 180-day requirement, schools would have had to hold classes until June 30th. Under the new guidelines, schools that participate in approved distance learning will get credit for those days, Cardona said.