Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Reaches 6.6 Percent

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut is up to 6.6 percent Friday, up from 6.48 percent on Thursday.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement during a news conference Friday morning about an education initiative.

On Thursday, the state had reached 99,381 cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,805 deaths.

The state has been tracking COVID-19 rates in cities and towns and 145 Connecticut communities are now on red alert, which is the highest alert level.

If you need a COVID=19 test, there are several places in Connecticut to get one. Find details here.

