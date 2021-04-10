coronavirus vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Being Held for New Britain Residents Today, Tomorrow

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held for New Britain residents this weekend and walk-ups are welcome.

A specialized transportable vaccination center will be at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic will administer Johnson and Johnson vaccines and the vaccines are specifically for New Britain residents, officials said.

Walk-ups are welcome.

The clinic is being put on by Griffin Health, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Conn. Dept. of Public Health, the New Britain Health Dept., the New Britain Emergency Management and the New Britain Mayor's Office in an effort to make the vaccine available to more New Britain residents, according to Griffin Health officials.

