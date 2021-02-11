ECSU Students Create Website to Help Navigate VAMS

As the state opens up vaccine eligibility to residents now 65 and older today, there’s now help from students at Eastern Connecticut State University on the technological front.

“In order to do that they need interactive videos with clear instructions on how to do that and I think we nailed it,” Leonard Vargas said.

The students are part of the university’s Business Information System’s Program. They created a website of their own to help older residents navigate vaccine registration and scheduling on the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Eastern Connecticut State University

“We made these accordion drop downs so the information could be consolidated therefore they could access whatever information they needed,” Gary Kozlowski said.

On the website, users can find step by step instructions including how to create an email account and register on VAMS.

“They need to find a place online to make the appointment, they need to figure out how to set up an email account, they need to go through a three step process to get their appointment,” Sue Starkey, Director of Health for the Northeast District Department of Health said.

The students are also helping make the instructions more user friendly by addressing language barriers.

“One of the primary goals with developing the website was also making it accessible to the Spanish speaking population in Connecticut,” Luis Serrano said.

Alex Citurs, the program coordinator and department chair, says he’s encouraged by his students’ passion to volunteer their time and web expertise in the pandemic.

“I’m a firm believer and my students giving back to the communities in which they live as well as using their real world skills working in the community and volunteering in the community to help others,” Citurs said.