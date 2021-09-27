coronaviruus vaccine

Governor's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: Who in CT Needs to Be Vaccinated as of Today

Gov. Ned Lamont is requiring all Connecticut state employees, childcare staff and staff of PreK-12 schools statewide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and for people who are exempt to be tested on a weekly basis.

The governor issued an executive order that requires all state employees and staff of all childcare facilities and preK-12 schools statewide receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by today.

Those who do not get vaccinated due to certain exemptions will be required to test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. However, state hospital and long-term care employees do not have the option of testing in lieu of vaccination, the governor said.

In a news release, the governor said the executive order clarifies that state hospital and long-term care employees include any person who is employed by or provides any services at Albert J. Solnit Center South, Whiting Forensic Hospital, John Dempsey Hospital, Connecticut Valley Hospital and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services facilities.

The governor said the order applies to all state employees and contract workers who regularly visit these hospitals or long-term care facilities.

