New Haven to Host Two Vaccine Clinics for Residents 75 and Older

The city of New Haven plans to host two vaccinations clinics in February for residents 75 and older, the mayor's office announced Friday.

The clinics will take place on Saturday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 20 at the city health department at 54 Meadow Street. The clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

Appointments will be required for anyone hoping to be vaccinated at the clinics, which will be free of charge, the mayor's office said.

“The New Haven Health Department is working non-stop to make sure the safe & effective COVID Vaccine is accessible to all of our residents, but we need your help,” said health director Maritza Bond in a statement. “We are encouraging all residents to check in with a Senior (75 years & older) – your parents, aunts, uncles, neighbors, and friends - to make sure they have received the vaccine or to help them make an appointment,” she concluded.

Appointments are available by calling 203-639-2245.

The city will provide transportation for those patients who need it.