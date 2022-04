Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is experiencing mild symptoms, according to his office. He is isolating at home and plans to work from there for the next five days.

Tong is fully vaccinated and boosted, his office said.

He is the latest member of Gov. Lamont's administration to test positive. The governor, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, and state treasurer Shawn Wooden have all tested positive within the past week.