Enfield School to Reopen Monday After Closing Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

An elementary school in Enfield that was hit with a wave of COVID-19 cases among its staff will reopen Monday, according to school superintendent Christopher Drezek.

The Henry Barnard School was forced to close Thursday and Friday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among its staff.

Of the 75 staff members at the Henry Barnard School, 40 tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Drezek said in a letter to parents.

"Although we have tried to cover the building with staff members from other schools, we have reached a point where we simply cannot provide adequate adult supervision to safely open for in-person learning," Drezek said in the letter.

The days were treated like snow days and children did not have to learn remotely, according to Drezek.

They will be made up at the end of the school year.