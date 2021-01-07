Food Banks Add New Emergency Drive-Thru Distributions Across CT

Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare are in discussions to merge as one statewide organization and they announced the launch of three new food distributions in New London, Norwich and Norwalk. They said they will replicate Foodshare’s emergency drive-thru food distribution at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Food banks have seen an increase in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hunger doesn’t care where you live,” Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Foodshare, said in a statement. “And hunger is not contained to any one region here in Connecticut. By launching these additional drive-thru, COVID-conscious sites we are continuing to bring hope to the many Connecticut families affected by this pandemic.”

Foodshare will have a new winter schedule for its East Hartford site starting on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Connecticut Food Bank will set up drive-thru food distributions starting Friday, Jan. 8, in New London at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church; Wednesday, Jan. 13, in Norwalk at Calf Pasture Beach; and Monday, Jan. 25, in the parking lot at 28 Stonington Road, across from Pistol Pete’s Bar And Grill, in Norwich.

They said the sites will run weekly through winter months and an end date to be determined.

“These weekly emergency food distributions in New London, Norwalk, and Norwich are a result of the combined resources and expertise made possible by this expected combination of the two food banks,” Connecticut Food Bank Board member Wes Higgins said in a statement. “These new sites will go a long way to increase access to food for people in Connecticut struggling with hunger due to the pandemic.”

Foodshare Board Chair Elizabeth Henry said that they have distributed more than seven million pounds of food at Rentschler Field since April.

“By expanding that model to other corners of the state, we are already demonstrating the expected benefits of a potential merger,” Henry said in a statement.

Statewide Drive-Thru Food Distribution Schedule:

Mondays, starting Jan. 25 at 28 Stonington Road in Norwich in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete's Bar And Grill; 9:30 a.m. to noon

Tuesdays, starting Jan. 12 at Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford – Silver Lane Entrance; 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesdays, starting Jan. 13 at Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Road in Norwalk; 9 a.m. to noon

Fridays, starting Jan. 8 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street in New London; 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To access additional food resources call 2-1-1, go to https://www.211ct.org/, visit www.foodshare.org/help or www.ctfoodbank.org/gethelp.