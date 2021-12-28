Gateway Community College Goes Remote For Rest of Week

Gateway Community College in New Haven is switching to remote operations for the rest of the week because of an uptick in Covid-19 cases across the state.

College officials said the move to online operations is done out of an abundance of caution.

All students and staff will be required to work from home Wednesday and Thursday. A Gateway spokesperson said employees who need to come onto campus to get items needed to work remotely can do so in the morning on Wednesday.

Students with clinical rotations, internships or other in-person off-campus commitments should follow the requirements of their program or host agency, the college said. CNA and other in-person certificate courses as well as scheduled placement testing should also shift to a virtual format, if possible.

"With the continued spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, we will continue to provide any updates to protocol and safety requirements as needed. We ask that each of you take extra precaution to follow all current safety guidelines and encourage the continued use of face coverings, regardless of vaccination status," the college said in a statement.

Anyone who has been exposed to someone with Covid-19 is asked to fill out the COVID Self Report form. For more information, click here.