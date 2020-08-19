Hartford Athletic Match Postponed Over Positive COVID-19 Test For Opponent

Hartford Athletic's match Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Union II has been postponed after a person in the opposing team's organization tested positive for COVID-19, the Athletic announced on Twitter.

It is not clear if the person who tested positive was a player or someone else on the staff.

There have been no positive tests among the Hartford Athletic players or staff, the team said.

The team's match against the Philadelphia Union II scheduled for August 9 was also postponed after another positive test in the Philadelphia organization.

No rescheduled date for either match has been announced yet.