coronavirus

Labonne’s Markets to Take Customers’ Temperatures

Grocery Store Carts
NBCWashington

Labonne's Markets, a family-owned chain of grocery stores in Connecticut, will begin taking the temperature of customers coming into its stores on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Labonne's said during the coronavirus pandemic, it wants to keep its 420 employees and 30,000 weekly customers safe.

"Starting tomorrow, we will be checking the temperature of every associate before they start their shift. We will also be checking the temperature of every customer who will be shopping in our stores on a daily basis," Bob LaBonne, Jr. posted.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

connecticut coronavirus 3 hours ago

71 Deaths Mark Deadliest Day For Conn. in COVID-19 Battle; Gov. Says ‘We Seem to Be Flattening Out’

Passover 11 mins ago

Jewish Community Leaders Providing Passover Food Assistance

Any customer who refuses to have their temperature taken, will not be allowed in the store, he said.

"I would like to again thank all our amazing people for their hard work and dedication to serving our communities," LaBonne said. "To our customers, thank you for your patience and understanding during these very difficult time in all our lives. We will get through this if we adhere to all the best practices to keep people safe.

Labonne's Markets has locations in Watertown, Woodbury, Salisbury, and Prospect.

This virus is a moving target and at LaBonne’s Markets we want to be leaders is keeping our 420 associates and our...

Posted by LaBonne's Markets on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

This article tagged under:

coronavirusConnecticutCOVID-19Labonne's
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us