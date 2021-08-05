Lamont Says Executive Order Coming on Testing at Nursing Homes

Gov. Ned Lamont is planning on issuing executive orders amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including testing at nursing homes.

On Thursday afternoon, he said an executive order would be coming on testing at nursing homes, but did not go into detail.

“We are going to get an executive order out today on testing at nursing homes,” Lamont said.

“We’re having active discussions regarding vaccinations at nursing homes and we’re having discussions regarding vaccinations for state employees, but nothing on that yet,” Lamont added.