MAAC Cancels Fall Sports Over Coronavirus Concerns

Quinnipiac University and Fairfield University will not have fall sports after the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) made the decision on Monday to cancel the fall season.

In a statement released Monday, the conference said it made the decision to cancel due to "continuing health and safety concerns surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic."

The sports impacted include men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball, and men's and women's cross country.

"The decision to cancel fall sports was made with student-athletes being top of mind," MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said. “It is difficult to put into words how I feel for all of the student-athletes, coaches, and administrators who put in so much work on a daily basis. Health and safety protocols have been of the utmost priority the last several months, but unfortunately, there are too many factors that prohibit the MAAC and its institutions from safely delivering a competitive atmosphere that these individuals deserve."

The conference will look at the possibility of allowing fall sports competitions in the spring but that decision will come at a later date.

The other schools in the conference include Canisius, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter's, and Sienna.