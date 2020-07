Connecticut had no new coronavirus-related deaths for the second day in a row on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Public Health.

There were 11,529 test results reported, with 127 people testing positive for COVID-19. That is a positivity rate of 1.1% It is the first time the state has seen a positivity rate above one in several days.

The state also saw a slight uptick in hospitalizations with a net increase of one hospitalization due to coronavirus.