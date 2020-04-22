Simsbury and Tariffville Memorial Day Parades Canceled

Simsbury has canceled the Tariffville and Simsbury Memorial Day parades which were both scheduled for May 25.

The decision was made due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we all realize the reality of the current situation, we felt it best not to have an event that does not promote social distancing," parade committee members John Fox and John Lamb, from the Metacomet Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1926, said in a statement.

The committee does want to continue some of its efforts to honor the importance of Memorial Day.

Flags will be placed on all veterans' graves in cemeteries in Simsbury, and the committee will record a ceremony to be released at a later date.

The group is postponing its annual Memorial Day Buddy Poppy Drive until the fall, but will still accept donations to support their Adopt-a-Vet program that provides assistance to veterans in need.

Donations can be sent to: Simsbury VFW Poppy Drive 2020, P.O. Box 211, Simsbury, CT 06070.