Stamford Businesses Create Care Packages for Healthcare, Emergency Response Workers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

A group of businesses in Stamford have created care packages for some of the health workers and emergency response workers who are working amid the coronavirus outbreak.

RISE Nitro Brewing Company, Kelly's Four Plus, Muscle Up and Zesty Z partnered up to create 30 boxes containing 36 cans of organic cold brew coffee and 24 snacks including protein bars, popcorn and granola, Stamford Emergency Medical Services officials said.

“This all came together very quickly, with many people stepping up. I truly believe we make it through tough times by working together," field marketing manager for RISE Matt Taylor said in part.

The boxes were packed and delivered to multiple hospitals and emergency services including Stamford EMS, Stamford Health, the Tully Health Center, Bridgeport EMS, New Canaan EMS and fire department, Garden Rescues Animal Rescue Shelter, Spot On Veterinary Hospital and hospitals in Greenwich, Norwalk, Danbury and Bridgeport, officials said.

"These care packages go a long way to show appreciation for our efforts,” added Stamford EMS Deputy Chief Ed Podgorski in a statement.