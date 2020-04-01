Stamford Courthouse Closed to the Public After Employee Exhibits COVID-19 Symptoms

The Stamford Courthouse is closed to the public until further notice after an employee exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms.

Chief Court Administrator Patrick Carroll III said some employees at the Stamford-Norwalk Judicial District Courthouse may have been exposed to another employee who was exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms.

In an abundance of caution, Carroll said the Stamford Courthouse is closed to the public until further notice so the building can be cleaned and sanitized.

The employees who may have been exposed to the employee who had COVID-19-like symptoms have been told to self-quarantine for 14 days or until test results come back for the employee with the symptoms, Carroll added.

Cases from Stamford will be transferred to the Fairfield Judicial District Courthouse on Main Street in Bridgeport.