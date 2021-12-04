UConn Officials Make Indoor Air Cleaners to Stop Spread of Covid-19 in Classrooms

Health officials at the University of Connecticut made indoor air cleaners in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19 in classrooms.

With just a box fan, high-quality air filters, cardboard and duct tape, they assembled 100 boxes which will go in cafeterias in West Hartford schools.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

UConn Health says these devices have been shown to reduce at least 90% of COVID-carrying particles.

"After this pilot phase is complete, we'll be building another 100 units and engaging with locations in the community such as other school districts that are interested in having these units as part of a multi layered mitigation strategy against COVID-19," said UConn nurse practitioner Marina Creed.

NBC Connecticut

They also plan to roll out these do-it-yourself devices to homeless shelters.