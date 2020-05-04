Coronavirus in CT: Hospitalizations Decline for 12th Straight Day; School Year Announcement Tomorrow

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut declined for a twelfth straight day, Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday.

The governor has said that he is looking for two straight weeks of a decline in hospitalizations before considering reopening the state, which is consistent with federal guidelines as well.

"Fairfield, Hartford, and New Haven [counties] are all on a downward trend," the governor said.

Currently, 1,464 people are hospitalized in the state, which represents a decline of 24 patients.

There have been 30,173 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, an increase of 886 cases from yesterday.

The governor announced 2,556 total deaths from coronavirus, an increase of 61 deaths since yesterday.

Lamont said he and the education commissioner will announce the next steps for the school year in the state at Tuesday's briefing.

The governor previously said he planned to make an announcement early this week on the academic year.

The governor is meeting with the restaurant and retail associations to discuss ways to reopen in a way that is safe for both customers and workers, he said.

When asked about the reopening of tattoo parlors and why they were not included in the May 20 reopening plans, Gov. Lamont said he would wait to see how the opening of nail salons went first before making a determination on a future date.