West Hartford Closes Schools Starting Monday

Public schools in West Hartford will be closed starting Monday, March 16 over coronavirus concerns.

The school district is hoping to reopen after a two-week closure, the district superintendent, Tom Moore, said in a statement.

"I do not take this step lightly. I know that some would have me wait until there is a positive COVID 19 test in West Hartford, but the simple reality is that there have been, at this point in time, well under 100 tests given in the state of Connecticut," Moore said.

The school district has set up a special website for coronavirus-related questions.