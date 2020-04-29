Yale new haven health

Yale New Haven Health Discharges 1,500th Recovered Coronavirus Patient

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Yale New Haven Health celebrated the discharge of the 1,500th recovered COVID-19 patient throughout its hospital system on Wednesday afternoon.

Charles Moore was discharged from Yale New Haven Hospital at 3 p.m. It was the first time his family members have been able to see him for weeks.

Nurses, doctors, therapists, and other hospital staff gathered to watch Moore leave the hospital after his recovery from the coronavirus.

Moore was in the hospital for 10 days.

He said the virus made his extremely tired and he experienced several other symptoms, though he never had to be put on a ventilator.

