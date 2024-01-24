The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.
Hartford HealthCare hosted a special conversation between South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn and Connecticut’s own Congressman John Larson.
Hear Congressman Clyburn’s story of how he met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. personally, and how it forever changed him.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.