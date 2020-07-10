The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, talks about reaching the milestone of testing 100,000 people for COVID-19 in the state of Connecticut.

Hartford HealthCare has expanded its COVID-19 testing capabilities.

Hartford HealthCare offers drive-up testing centers at convenient locations throughout the state.

Hartford HealthCare offers same-day, on-site evaluation and testing at our urgent care centers throughout Connecticut.

Hartford HealthCare offers tests for adults and children of all ages, when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Hartford HealthCare offers mobile testing at areas around the state.

This service allows anyone to be tested safely, without leaving their vehicles.

About the test:

Patients drive up to the testing site.

The test is performed or guided by a healthcare provider outfitted in protective clothing, including a gown, goggles, mask and gloves.

There are two types of tests. Both are effective in diagnosing COVID-19. In one , a clinician uses a long swab to sample in the back of the patient's nose. In the other test, the patient (under supervision of the clinician) swabs the inside of both nostrils.

The clinician collects the sample and it is sent for evaluation .

After testing, patients are given follow-up instructions and information about self-isolation .

Patients will receive their results through MyChart or by phone within 7 - 10 days.

Visit HartfordHealthCare.org/Coronavirus for more information or call 860.972.8100.