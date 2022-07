The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Maddie Martin was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease at the age of four.

By the time she was 20 she was in acute kidney failure and end stage renal failure. She underwent a successful kidney transplant at Hartford Hospital.

What is Maddie doing today? See how her life has come full circle.