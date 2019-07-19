Life is Better Without Persistent Hip Pain

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

Life is Definitely Better Without Persistent Hip Pain. Learn how Cindy Dunne overcame Her constant pain with a successful hip replacement. A woman was in excruciating pain, to the point where she could barely walk, she decided she needed a hip replacement – and used the orthopedic services at Windham Hospital. Now Cindy Dunne is back to gardening and walking around without pain.