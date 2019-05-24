Celebrating First Responders

The following content is created in partnership with Hartford HealthCare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Owned Television Stations Group editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford HealthCare.

First responders are the first link in the chain of survival when someone calls 911. Meet one retired ambulance chief who found out how critical that call could be.

A former EMS Chief has a heart attack at home, he is saved by EMS and through the journey has to be taken to Charlotte Hungerford then sent to Hartford Hospital. Bob Collins explains how every step along the way is important and the whole process started with the amazing EMS team.