Determined Triathlete Never Lost Hope

Laura Becker was a patient at Hartford Hospital not too long ago and today she was honored at our annual event Celebrating Achievements. She is a determined triathlete who was faced with a limb-threatening condition called Iliac Endo-Fibrosis, she almost lost both of her legs. She experienced this when she was competing in an intense trail race last year. Laura would become the first documented case of a female athlete where the iliac arteries in both legs were completely blocked of blood flow. Dr. Thomas Davinagracia, Chief of Vascular and Endovascular surgery at Hartford Hospital and his team would become the first to do an extraordinary surgery to reconstruct the arteries in both legs using veins. Through it all, Laura never lost hope.

For more information about the Hartford HealthCare Heart and Vascular Institute click here: https://hartfordhealthcare.org/services/heart-vascular/departments/vascular-surgery or call 833.444.0014