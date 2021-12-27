

With new healthcare facilities opening around the state of Connecticut, Hartford HealthCare aims to bring more care to every community.

“Our ambition is to make care more accessible, more affordable, to do it with higher levels of demonstrated excellence and to make healthcare more equitable” said Jeffrey Flaks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hartford HealthCare.

“We’re within 15 miles of every resident in Connecticut, and the purpose in doing that is to ensure that we connect and make care so much more available to people and accessible.”

What’s more, the innovations in healthcare are transforming the organization’s capacity to help people live a healthier life. For instance, virtual health makes healthcare accessible on demand, 24-hours a day.

