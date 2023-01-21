1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven

A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in New Haven.

Officers responded to a parking lot at 296 Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Shortly after that, a second man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police said they determined the two shootings were related.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304 or the anonymous Tipline at 866-888-TIPS (8477).