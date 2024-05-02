Crash and fire shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk

Both sides of Interstate 95 are closed in Norwalk on Thursday morning after three vehicles collided and some of them caught fire. One of the vehicles, a truck hauling gasoline caught, fire under the Fairfield Avenue overpass and that road is closed as well.

State police said they learned around 5:30 a.m. about the collision on I-95 South, near exit 15 in Norwalk, at the Fairfield Avenue overpass, and vehicles were on fire.

Officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said a tanker, a flatbed and one car were involved and 8,500 gallons of gasoline spilled from the tanker.

DEEP is also evaluating the nearby Norwalk River because of the runoff from battling the fire.

United Illuminating is cutting power because power lines under the bridge were melted, according to DEEP.

Emergency Services are working to extinguish a petroleum truck on fire on I95, underneath the Fairfield Ave overpass in Norwalk. I95 is closed in the area. This will impact local roads throughout Norwalk for an extended period of time and will create heavy traffic delays. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/G8Xi6tGJ9N — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) May 2, 2024

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who is traveling in the area is asked to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.