1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Naugatuck home

One person has died and another person is injured after a shooting at a home in Naugatuck over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot at a home on Goldfinch Lane around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, officers found one person dead. Their identity has not been released.

Another person at the scene was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad has processed the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

There is no danger to the public.