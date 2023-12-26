1 dead after fight at a party leads to a stabbing in Stamford on Christmas: police

A man has died after a stabbing in Stamford on Christmas Day and police believe the incident started as a fight at a party.

Officers responded to Stamford Hospital around 3:30 a.m. on Monday after getting a report of a stabbing victim undergoing treatment in the emergency room.

Police said the 32-year-old male had multiple stab wounds and was dropped off at the entrance of the emergency room by unknown people.

The man was rushed into emergency surgery and later died of his injuries while in the ICU. His identity has not been released.

A little while later, officers said they found a person walking recklessly downtown in the road on Broad Street. The person was stopped and identified as 22-year-old Beimar Aroujo-Ramirez.

It is believed that there is a connection between Aroujo-Ramirez and the man who was stabbed.

According to investigators, both were at a party at a home on Crystal Street where a fight happened. Witnesses said the fight happened outside of the home.

Araujo-Ramirez said he and others then drove the man to the hospital.

Authorities said Aroujo-Ramirez was arrested for disorderly conduct in relation to his actions towards the two hosts of the party, who were tenants at the home.

The circumstances around the fight and the injuries that led to the man's death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 977-4417 or anonymous text tips can be sent to Tip411.