1 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Home in Mansfield

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a home in Mansfield on Sunday morning.

Dispatchers said the crash happened on Route 195 near the intersection with Spring Hill Road.

According to firefighters, the vehicle rolled over and hit a home on Storrs Road. The building inspector has been called to the home to examine the damage.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Authorities have not released specifics on the extent of the person's injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.