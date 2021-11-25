1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 West in East Hartford

One person has died and another person has serious injuries after a crash on Route 2 west in East Hartford early Thursday morning.

State police said a vehicle was driving on Route 2 westbound in the right/center lane shortly before 1 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

After the driver lost control, investigators said the vehicle crossed the highway to the left and struck the metal beam guide rail on the median before coming to a final rest on the median.

The driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital.

The passenger of the vehicle, later identified as 20-year-old Quincy Rahim Hankerson, of East Hartford, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with a dash camera who may have been in the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact TFC Wilson at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or john.wilson@ct.gov.