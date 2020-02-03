Wethersfield

1 Taken to the Hospital After Car Crashes into House in Wethersfield

Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department

A car crashed into a home on Prospect Street in Wethersfield Monday.

" data-ellipsis="false">

One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a house in Wethersfield Monday, according to fire officials.

The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department said the car hit a home on Prospect Street, across from the Wethersfield Country Club. One person was transported, though the extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.

The building official was called to the scene to assess the damage.

Local

Hamden 21 mins ago

92-Year-Old Man Carjacked in Hamden

traffic 42 mins ago

Serious Crash Causing Delays on I-84W in Tolland

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfieldcar crash
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us