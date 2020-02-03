1 Taken to the Hospital After Car Crashes into House in Wethersfield

One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a house in Wethersfield Monday, according to fire officials.

The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department said the car hit a home on Prospect Street, across from the Wethersfield Country Club. One person was transported, though the extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.

The building official was called to the scene to assess the damage.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.