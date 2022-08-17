12 People Displaced After Stratford House Fire

A dozen people living in a Stratford home have been displaced after it caught fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said they were called to a house on Guzzi Drive at about 11 a.m. Responding crews located the blaze inside the living room of the single-family home.

The fire was put under control in about 20 minutes. Nearby fire departments provided station coverage while Stratford firefighters responded.

A total of 22 firefighters responded to the scene and put out the blaze.

There was an infant and two adults in the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to make it out safely. A total of 12 people living in the home were displaced. No injuries were reported.

Crews said there were no working smoke alarms in the house. The Stratford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

