14-year-old girl dragged by vehicle in North Haven

By Angela Fortuna

A 14-year-old girl was seriously hurt after being dragged by a vehicle in North Haven on Sunday.

Police said they were called to a home at about 5 p.m. Officers said the teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The girl told police that she had been dragged by a vehicle driven by a 15-year-old. It's unknown if she knew them.

The suspect faces charges including first-degree assault, robbery and reckless endangerment. They were also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle on an outstanding warrant.

